Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,971 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

