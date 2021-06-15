Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after acquiring an additional 286,246 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 857,705 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,586,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of -28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

