Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Buys $16,350.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $16,350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. Peoples Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

