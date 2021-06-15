NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 95,392 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total value of C$1,227,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at C$60,308.82.

Shares of NG opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 71.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.88.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

