Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Kristianne Blake Sells 9,775 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avista by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avista by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.