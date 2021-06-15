Insider Selling: MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Sells 7,410 Shares of Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

