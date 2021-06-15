Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,578 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AUPH stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.