Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

