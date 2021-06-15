MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

