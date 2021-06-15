Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA SAF opened at €123.10 ($144.82) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.70. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.