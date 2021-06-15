Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $145,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

