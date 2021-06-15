SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get Equillium alerts:

NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.