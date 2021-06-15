Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKTI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.31.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

