Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Pressure BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

