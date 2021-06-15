Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SFRRF stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

