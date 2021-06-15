First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 650,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

