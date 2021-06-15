Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,168.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,168 ($15.26) and last traded at GBX 1,153.27 ($15.07), with a volume of 1827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,146 ($14.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,005.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

