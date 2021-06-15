Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases By 62.2%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 687,100 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

