Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

