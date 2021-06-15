Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.