Critical Comparison: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) vs. Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67% Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Warner Music Group 1 8 8 0 2.41

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.14%. Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Warner Music Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -18.37 Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.02 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -53.62

Esports Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esports Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

