$14.11 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post $14.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $9.08 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $70.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $75.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $137.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $941.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

