VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,584,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

