Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SEHCF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Sweet Earth
