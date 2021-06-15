Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SEHCF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

