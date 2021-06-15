Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Grows By 163.4%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the May 13th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE USA opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.