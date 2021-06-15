$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.70. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JELD opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

