$778.10 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post $778.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.10 million and the highest is $796.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $770.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $231.70 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $157.78 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 44.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 58.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

