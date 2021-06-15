Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

PCOR opened at $83.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

