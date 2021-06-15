Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

