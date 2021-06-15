Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Short Interest Up 170.0% in May

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WGNR opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Wegener has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

About Wegener

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc, designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment.

