Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 19.99 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

