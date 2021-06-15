Robert W. Baird Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $240.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.59.

VRTX opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $192.63 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

