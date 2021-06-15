Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

VNTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

