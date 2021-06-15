Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.85.

Athene stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. Athene has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

