M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.42

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.60. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

