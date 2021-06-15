Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

