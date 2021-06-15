William Blair Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $60.02.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 over the last ninety days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.