William Blair Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.
SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $60.02.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
