Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $126.16 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.