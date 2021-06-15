AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO opened at $9.56 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.