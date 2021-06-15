Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.21.

YETI stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

