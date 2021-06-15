Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after buying an additional 249,343 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 530,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 485,470 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

