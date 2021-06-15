Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $104.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $426.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.