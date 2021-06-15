Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

