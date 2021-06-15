Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 614.36 ($8.03). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 613.50 ($8.02), with a volume of 219,553 shares changing hands.

SHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 627.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

