uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,019,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

