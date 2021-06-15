Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.