Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.78.

CTLT opened at $109.58 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.