Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.