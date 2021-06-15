Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

