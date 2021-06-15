Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €48.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €48.72 ($57.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

