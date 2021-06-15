Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €48.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €48.72 ($57.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

